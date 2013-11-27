New Urban Suites Introduces Office Suite Plus, Ensures Added Bonuses

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- One of the major success factors for any business consists of leaving a positive impression on anyone who visits your office. New Urban Suites strives to be a major contributor to making such good impressions by providing the most superior executive office suits; and thus introduces Office Suite Plus, a plan that adds bonuses and amenities which help provide a superior customer experience.



Assembling all the necessary utilities for an office can be cumbersome and time consuming. New Urban Suites addresses this reality by introducing Office Suites Plus, a plan which offers an office space equipped with all required amenities such as phone, internet, furniture, conference rooms in Tampa, etc.



This plan doesn’t just save time, it also saves money. A spokesperson for the company adds, “Traditional office space will force you to pay each vendor separately; be it for internet, phone bills, electricity, etc.”



He further states, “With executive office suites you get the convenience of one invoice that includes everything so you can write one check and be done. You won’t have to waste time writing and mailing multiple checks. New Urban Suites can even auto debit your credit card if you like. It’s all about convenience for you.”



A client gets superior value when he/she chooses New Urban Suites’ Office Suite Plus at very competitive pricing. “We aim to provide a superior experience to anyone getting in touch with your brand and your people. We take pride in providing this service, as we know it will help our customers be successful”, adds the spokesperson.



Customers can check the availability of executive office suites or can schedule their tour at the company’s website http://www.newurbansuites.com/content/new-urban-suites-virtual-office-tampa



About New Urban Suites

New Urban Suites offers full-time executive suites, virtual offices, meeting rooms, and shared executive office space with all inclusive amenities. Beautifully decorated, the company's executive offices provide a modern feel and offer a creative work space for a great first and lasting impression.



To know more, please visit http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/new-urban-suites-offers-fully-functional-meeting-rooms-in-tampa-with-conference-calling-and-call-bridging-facilities-380894.htm



Contact Details

Address: Tampa Location, 1228 East 7th Ave., Tampa, FL 33605 | Contact: (813) 739-6111 | Email: office@newurbansuites.com