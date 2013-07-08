New Zealand Chef MacLean Fraser Releases First Book

Wellington, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- MacLean Fraser, a renowned professional chef from New Zealand who has worked around the world, today announced the release of his first eBook - Taste and Season: Modern Bistro Cooking at Home. The recipe book uses modern flavor combinations and offers a step by step guide to cooking restaurant quality food at home. Speaking on the occasion, MacLean said, “I am extremely excited to announce the release of my first eBook. I aim to provide inspiration to people across the globe looking for ways to increase their culinary repertoire.”



Taste and Season is available on Amazon for Kindle as well as Smashwords platforms, and will also be available on iBooks in the near future. The book boasts professional vibrant color photography, while offering preparation details of a number of different recipe types including entrees, mains, desserts and basics.



When asked about the recipes in his book, MacLean said, “I use international ingredients and flavours but cook with classical techniques. I believe in cooking simply, showing respect to your ingredients and using ethically produced and sustainable produce.”



The book has 88 pages (approximate) and is priced at $8.99 on the Amazon online platform.



About MacLean Fraser

MacLean Fraser is a professional chef from New Zealand. He has worked in some of Wellington’s best restaurants – including Bouquet Garni, Logan Brown, Hippopotamus at the Museum Hotel and Dockside. During his time at Hippopotamus he won a Silver medal in the Restaurant of the Year at Salon Culinaire, won Chef of the Capital and a gold medal in the New Zealand finals of the Global Chef competition. MacLean has spent several years working in luxury hotels and resorts in Wellington, Rarotonga, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and the Maldives. Living in these diverse locations, along with traveling throughout South-East Asia and Europe, has influenced his modern cooking style.



Contact Information



Contact Person: MacLean Fraser

Email id: maclean_fraser@hotmail.com

Website: http://macleanfraser.com/

Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DPIXUDI