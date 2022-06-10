New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Next Generation Energy Storage Systems Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Next Generation Energy Storage Systems market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are NextEra Energy (United States), Toshiba (Japan), Tesla (United States), sonnen GmbH (Germany), General Electric (United States), Siemens (Germany), Panasonic (Japan), ABB (United States), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Fluence (United States), Samsung SDI (South Korea), LG Chem (South Korea), Eversource Energy (United States), Invenergy LLC (United States), Others.



The next-generation battery energy system consists of battery modules that are connected in series in order to meet the required direct voltage level, typically 600-1500Vdc. Next Generation Energy Storage System can be used for a variety of applications, including frequency regulation, demand response, transmission and distribution infrastructure deferral, integration of renewable energy, and microgrids. A Large number of Different battery technologies can enable different applications that can provide various benefits to utility services, Independent System Operator (ISO) services, Regional Transmission Organization (RTO) services, and consumer services. Geographically Europe is the leading region followed by the UK has the largest installed capacity of offshore wind in the global, but the ability to capture the energy and purposefully deploy it can increase the value of clean energy; by increasing production and potentially reducing costs. Furthermore, the UK government estimates technologies like battery storage systems are supporting the integration of more low-carbon power, heat, and transport technologies that could save the UK energy system up to Â£40 billion by 2050, ultimately reducing consumer energy bills.



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On December 2021 Shell had acquires Savion. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand its global solar portfolio.

On November 2021 Panasonic has Launches Next-Generation Solar Energy Battery Storage System, and On February 2022 Polarium has launched a next-generation battery. The aim main for developing a new product to target future



Market Drivers

- Greater energy flexibility and reliability



Influencing Market Trend

- Energy Storage-as-a-Service (ESaaS) is becoming a Key Service Model in the upcoming year



Opportunities:

- Rising demand for Lithium-ion batteries and Lead-acid batteries



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017-2021

Base year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2022 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]



Highlighted of Global Next Generation Energy Storage Systems Market Segments and Sub-Segment:



Market by: by Application (Commercial, Residential), Type (Batteries, Thermal, Mechanical, Pumped hydro, Others), Connection (On-Grid Connection, Off-Grid Connection), Battery Type (Lead-Acid Battery Energy Storage, Lithium Battery Energy Storage, Others)



Market by Geographical Analysis: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey & GCC Countries



The study is a source of reliable data on: Market segments and sub-segments, Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges Competitive landscape Technological innovations Value chain and investor analysis.



Interpretative Tools in the Market: The report integrates the entirely examined and evaluated information of the prominent players and their position in the market by methods for various descriptive tools. The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.



Key Growths in the Market: This section of the report incorporates the essential enhancements of the marker that contains assertions, coordinated efforts, R&D, new item dispatch, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.



Key Points in the Market: The key features of this Next Generation Energy Storage Systems market report includes production, production rate, revenue, price, cost, market share, capacity, capacity utilization rate, import/export, supply/demand, and gross margin. Key market dynamics plus market segments and sub-segments are covered.



