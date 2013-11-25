Nick Pineault Reveals the Truth About Fat Burning Foods

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Nick has spent almost seven years to research in the field of fat burning foods. His excellent e-book covers all kinds of foods that help in burning fat so that human can attain good health and a fat-free body. He is labelled as a ‘nutrition nerd’ and the truth ascertained by the e-book helps the readers in adopting valuable ways of attaining the goals of weight loss. The program demonstrated by Nick focuses on eliminating the food from the kitchen that increases body weight. He affirms in the book that overweight issue can be handled effectively by consuming the right type of food daily.



Furthermore, Nick advices people to stop the intake of food containing trans fats because these are difficult to burn away and can lead to some kinds of heart diseases as well. Vegetable oil is also one common food stuff containing large amounts of trans fats. Nick provides the list of items that are low in fats and which can be consumed regularly without causing any harm to the body. One may grab more info about fat burning foods by clicking on the link http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/the-truth-about-fat-burning-foods-by-nick-pineault-360271.htm .



Nick Pineault affirms that one must bear in mind certain vital points when selecting the food items. Nick asserts that obesity has been on the rise due to the popularity of junk foods among people. While discussing about the fat burning foods, he states that children are also suffering from the obesity issue as they are more inclined towards unhealthy or junk food. He maintains that any food which lowers the metabolism level cannot be treated as healthy and it may bring various severe effects in the later stages of life.



Nick believes that the adverts and the labels on the food items do not demonstrate the real picture of a healthy food as claimed by the manufacturers. This ignorance leads to the consumption of these unhealthy foods by customers. However, his e-book would help people learn about correct food types which are safe enough to be consumed one a daily basis. The right eating habits and consumption of the right amount and type of food helps in eliminating body fat and helps in remaining away from health issues. For more info about healthy foods, one may click on the link http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/the-truth-about-fat-burning-foods-by-nick-pineault-360271.htm .



About Nick Pineault

Nick Pineault is a food researcher and an expert author who has successfully compiled an e-book for assisting the readers to help select fat burning and healthy food items for their kitchen. This e-book is an outcome of deep research carried out for seven years on fat burning foods and this fact makes it the best resource for selecting the correct food type for losing weight.



For Media Enquiry

Contact Person: Nick Pineault

Website: http://www.truthaboutfatburningfoods.com/special/