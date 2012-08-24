Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2012 -- When battling with any major disease or ailment it is totally normal for patients to pursue every possible option for wellness. Not only is it important to win the battle against the disease, it can be important to fight symptoms themselves and the side effects of other medicines. Diets that are rich in nutrients depleted by the disease and the treatments can be a huge boon, offering a much needed increase in energy and replenishing the body on numerous levels. When food and medication stop being effective solutions, juice can sometimes be a major boon.



For major diseases like Cancer, juice can sometimes continue to make up the dietary gap when solid food becomes an unappealing or impossible option. Many juices come packed with powerful cell restoring anti-oxidants and major bursts of additional nutrients and chemicals. Juices like pomegranate, blueberry and the juice of the Morinda Citrofolia, or Noni fruit, are often popular due to the intense load of vitamins and anti-oxidants contained within them. Even when a solid diet is convenient, adding a load of healthy vitamins and minerals in the form of easily digestible juice can be a great supplement to energy levels and even morale.



As with all major health decisions; a patient should consult with a doctor before making a potentially life affecting change. That said, normally dietary changes and supplements are considered a healthy and reasonable way to upkeep energy and fight back against symptoms and nutrition drains. Superfood juices like Fijian noni can be a huge boon. In the fight against major diseases like cancer, juice may seem like an unlikely weapon, but it can be one more in an arsenal of healthy choices used to maintain health and a positive outlook.



