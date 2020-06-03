Northside Floor Care Launches Website, Increases Marketing

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2020 -- In an effort to expand its reach and tell more people about its carpet cleaning service, Northside Floor Care has launched a website and expanded its marketing efforts.



"We constantly have our customers telling us ,'You need to tell other people about your service.' Well, if the customer is always right, then we need to listen to what they say," said Northside Floor Care owner Al Cochran.



In a search to find the right partner, Mr. Cochran said he needed to find someone who understood his business and could effectively tell the story that goes out with each and every service. Many marketing companies say they can provide impressive results, but they really don't understand how a floor care company operates.



"We do more than just clean floors. Our suite of services includes upholstery cleaning, stain protection and removal, odor removal and even housekeeping services," Mr. Cochran said. "We have special gear, equipment and even special chemicals to clean expensive, antique rugs. This is not like running down to a department store and renting a steam cleaner."



Soaring Away marketing company fit the bill for Northside Floor Care. The Internet marketing company already has a number floor care clients from around the nation in its stable.



"Holly and her crew don't clean floors, of course, but they know what our business is like. They understand the difference between cleaning tile and grout and cleaning a hardwood floor," he said. "We understand that; it's what we do every day, but we needed someone who can spread that message in a way everyone can understand."



Northside even offers emergency service, something many of the competitors do not. Mr. Cochran said that is definitely something that needs to be told.



"At the end of the day, I had to decide. Am I going to run the best floor care and upholstery cleaning service in the Phoenix area, or am I going to split my time between running my company and doing marketing? Easy answer. I'm putting all my efforts toward making my company the best it can be, period. That meant partnering with someone to take care of the marketing," he said.



Soaring Away is happy Mr. Cochran chose them.



"We are delighted to partner with a company like Northside and a business owner with impeccable reputation like Mr. Cochran," said Holly Powell, owner of Soaring Away marketing company. "When someone with Mr. Cochran's background comes in, it's really a simple decision to say yes. We look forward to helping expand his business and tell even more people about the quality of service he delivers."



For more information, visit https://www.northsidefloorcare.com/.



About Al Cochran

Al Cochran got hist start in middle school helping a friend's father with his carpet cleaning business. Today, he puts those years of experience and knowledge to work making homes comfortable, clean, and safe.



About Northside Floor Care

Northside Floor Care is dedicated to earning the trust of their clients by approaching every project as a chance to exceed expectations. Routinely exceeding expectations isn't an easy accomplishment and requires consistent vigilance and re-assessment of protocols, systems, and human resources that identify chances to improve. Northside Floor Care sees every crew member as a critical part of success with a one-of-a-kind point of view and valuable feedback that helps further the mission.



Northside Floor Care offers Natural Stone Cleaning and Polishing; Tile & Grout Cleaning; Carpet Cleaning; Housekeeping Services; Odor Removal; Stain Protection & Removal; Eco/Green Cleaning; Rug Cleaning; Steam Cleaning; and Upholstery Cleaning.



