Now Available: Bleach in Hong Kong, China

Fast Market Research recommends "Bleach in Hong Kong, China" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- In 2012, bleach recorded growth of 5% to reach HK$36 million. Growth has slowed down since the H1N1 virus epidemic in 2009. Bleach has been strongly encouraged for use in home care by the government through advertisements over many years. Consumers were influenced by the campaign and perceived that bleach was most effective in keeping their homes virus free. This helped bleach to maintain a positive growth rate throughout much of the review period.
Euromonitor International's Bleach in Hong Kong, China market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bleach market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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