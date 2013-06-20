Now Available: Dishwashers in France

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Dishwashers in France"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- The possession rate for dishwashers in France remained relatively low at 54% in 2012, indicating that there is strong growth potential in the category. Paradoxically, however, retail volume sales of dishwashers did not increase significantly during the review period even as the average unit price in the category declined continuously, falling by 13% over the course of the review period. The main reason is likely to be that dishwashers are generally deemed to be less of a necessity and a much...
Euromonitor International's Dishwashers in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Built-in Dishwashers, Freestanding Dishwashers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dishwashers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Dishwashers in Japan
- Dishwashers in South Korea
- Dishwashers in Indonesia
- Dishwashers in Chile
- Dishwashers in the US
- Dishwashers in Venezuela
- Dishwashers in Russia
- Dishwashers in Singapore
- Dishwashers in Malaysia
- Dishwashers in Sweden