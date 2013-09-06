Now Available: Fragrances in Peru

Fast Market Research recommends "Fragrances in Peru" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Fragrances remained the largest beauty and personal care category in Peru by value at the end of the review period, accounting for 21% of total beauty and personal care retail value sales. The high level of penetration of fragrances in the country can be explained by reference to the aggressive advertising of the leading direct selling companies in the category, many of which offer informal credit options and are constantly searching for new customers within every socioeconomic segment through...
Euromonitor International's Fragrances in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Mass Fragrances, Premium Fragrances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fragrances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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