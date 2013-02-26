Now Available: Jeans in Turkey

Fast Market Research recommends "Jeans in Turkey" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- In 2011, jeans in Turkey recorded 2% volume and 3% current value growth, reaching 25.7 million units in total and a value of TL1.3 billion. The increasing consumer optimism with the end of recession encouraged consumers to trade up for more expensive brands, which are available throughout organised retailing channels including manufacturer-owned store chains, causing a higher growth in value than volume.
Euromonitor International's Jeans in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Economy Jeans, Premium Jeans, Standard Jeans, Super Premium Jeans.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
