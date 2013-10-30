Now Available: Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Ice Cream Sector in India

Fast Market Research recommends "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Ice Cream Sector in India" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Ice Cream market in the India. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioural trends that will drive its evolution and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Indian Ice Cream sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Indians are eating out more often. Between 2007 and 2016 the Foodservice sales will increase from US$ 47,670.3 million to 106,343.1 million. The food service sales for 2012 were around US$ 67438.5 million with around US$ 40307.5 million contributed by the Restaurants of which US$ 15.3 million was contributed by Ice-Cream Vendors which has grown more than twice from US$ 6.6 Million in 2007
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Indian consumers continue to indulge in Fun and Enjoyment with Ice Cream products. Consumers look for differentiated products that help them relax and unwind to satisfy their need for Personal Space & Time.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Indian Ice Cream sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across Ice Cream categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behaviour, economic conditions and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Ice Cream sector.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analysing the market dynamics of the Ice Cream categories.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands across Ice Cream categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the Indian Ice Cream sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.
Key Market Issues
Ice-cream distribution in India is concentrated in one channel, Convenience Stores, which is itself highly fragmented with the widespread presence of "kirana" stores.
Indians have an appetite for sweet dishes after meals, Ice Cream is one option. However it is being increasingly consumed as a snack at home and in Ice Cream parlours.
Kids & Babies are the major consumers of Ice Cream products
Ice Cream is a universally-consumed product but slightly skewed towards male consumption in India. Most of the consumers are Time rich and financially better off, which associates Ice Cream as a product consumed for fun and leisure.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: GCMMF Ltd, Wells Enterprises, Inc., Unilever PLC, Future Group, RPG Group, Trent, K Raheja Group
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