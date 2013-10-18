Now Available: Naturally Healthy Beverages in the US

Fast Market Research recommends "Naturally Healthy Beverages in the US" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- The sharp rise in juices allowed NH fruit/vegetable juice to grow off-trade value sales by 7% in 2012 while off-trade volume sales declined by -1%. The rise of orange juice prices in 2012 contributed to an overall increase in juice prices. Consumer concerns about high calorie and sugar content combined with higher prices led to a decline in volume sales. NH 100% juice suffered a -1% volume decline in 2012 due to consumer preference shifting away from high-sugar/calorie 100% juices. More...
Euromonitor International's Naturally Healthy Beverages in USA report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: NH Hot Drinks, NH Soft Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Naturally Healthy Beverages market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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