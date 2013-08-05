Now Available: North American Food Safety Testing Market by Contaminants (Pathogen, GMO, Toxin, Pesticide), Technology (Traditional & Rapid), Food Types (Meat & Poultry, Dairy, Fruit & Vegetable, Processed Food) & Geography -Trends &A

New Food market report from Markets and Markets: "North American Food Safety Testing Market by Contaminants (Pathogen, GMO, Toxin, Pesticide), Technology (Traditional & Rapid), Food Types (Meat & Poultry, Dairy, Fruit & Vegetable, Processed Food) & Geography -Trends & Forecast to 2018"