New Food market report from Markets and Markets: "North American Food Safety Testing Market by Contaminants (Pathogen, GMO, Toxin, Pesticide), Technology (Traditional & Rapid), Food Types (Meat & Poultry, Dairy, Fruit & Vegetable, Processed Food) & Geography -Trends & Forecast to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Food safety testing signifies testing of food products to assure the absence of contaminants that are responsible for foodborne illness, toxicity or poisoning. Food safety testing is essential to prevent consumption of contaminated food that has been responsible for outbreaks of foodborne illnesses. Contamination of food can occur due to exposure to contaminated equipments or raw materials, contaminated water, improper handling, and inefficient treatment. In North America, food safety regulatory bodies such as FDA, CFIA, GFSI, USDA, etc. have been implementing food safety regulations to manufacture safe food using Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), Good Agriculture Practices (GAP), and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) systems. The regulations specify testing of food materials and food manufacturing processes at every stage, to prevent food contamination and outbreaks of foodborne poisoning. Implementation of these food safety regulations has been driving the food safety testing market.
This report explicitly describes the North American food safety testing market in terms of contaminants such as pathogens, toxins, pesticides, genetically modified organisms and other contaminants such as food allergens, chemical residues, etc. in three countries such as U.S., Canada and Mexico. Safety testing of food products such as meat & poultry products, dairy products, processed foods, fruits & vegetables, and other foods such as cereals, food additives, etc. using technologies such as traditional & rapid testing methods have been described in the report. The report also specifies food safety contaminant testing market based on pathogen subtypes, in various food types, and geographies.
The North American food safety testing market is projected to grow from $3,707.7 million in 2012 to $5,640.1 million by 2018. In 2012, U.S. dominated the food safety testing market largely due to the rigorous implementation of food safety regulations such as ;zero tolerance policy for listeria contamination. The regulatory bodies in North America have been strictly supervising the implementation of HACCP systems by food manufacturers. The food safety concern among consumers has also been increasing due to the media influence. The market has been driven by the testing of food material during every stage of food production and processing.
Food safety testing market revenue, by contaminants & food types, 2012 ($Million)
North American Food Safety Testing Market
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
