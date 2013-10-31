Now Available: Skin Care in Hong Kong, China

Fast Market Research recommends "Skin Care in Hong Kong, China" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- The ageing population trend in Hong Kong, China, coupled with heightened exposure to international beauty trends, stimulated to a rise in image consciousness towards the end of the review period. With increased disposable incomes, consumers were more willing to invest in skin care products to enhance their appearance and slow the ageing process. This boosted the performance of skin care in 2012, though current value sales grew at a slightly slower rate than in 2011.
Euromonitor International's Skin Care in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Body Care, Facial Care, Hand Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Skin Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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