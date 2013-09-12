Now Available: Underwear, Nightwear and Swimwear in Ukraine

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Underwear, Nightwear and Swimwear in Ukraine"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- In 2012, in spite of the relative economic stabilisation, Ukrainians continued being economical with underwear, nightwear and swimwear. These were not less frequent purchases as the category grew by 8% in volume terms on 2011 but consumers focused on unbranded products. It was especially true of nightwear and underwear as paying UAH200 per unit for Levi's underpants is not feasible for many consumers as Ukrainians' monthly salaries are around UAH1,000-2,500. Swimwear, as more "visible" items,...
Euromonitor International's Underwear, Nightwear and Swimwear in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Nightwear, Swimwear, Underwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Underwear, Nightwear and Swimwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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