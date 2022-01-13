NYSE:PSFE Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Paysafe Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that an investor, who purchased shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Paysafe Limited.



Investors who purchased shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 8, 2022. NYSE: PSFE investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On March 30, 2021, Paysafe Limited became a public entity via business combination with FTAC.



On November 10, 2021, Paysafe Limited reported third-quarter earnings for 2021. Revenue was $353.6 million, a decrease of 1% from the prior-year quarter. Paysafe also guided revenue and profit forecast down for the balance of the year.



Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) declined from $8.02 per share on November 8, 2021, to $4.11 per share on November 11, 2021.



The plaintiff claims that between December 7, 2020 and November 10, 2021, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that that Paysafe was being negatively impacted by gambling regulations in key European markets, that Paysafe was encountering performance challenges in its Digital Wallet segment, that new eCommerce customer agreements were being pushed back, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



