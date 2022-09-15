NYSE:TWTR Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws by Twitter, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- Twitter, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Twitter, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On August 23, 2022, an article was published alleging, among other things, that "Twitter has major security problems that pose a threat to its own users' personal information, to company shareholders, to national security, and to democracy, according to an explosive whistleblower disclosure obtained exclusively by CNN and The Washington Post." The article also stated that the whistleblower disclosure "also alleges that some of the company's senior-most executives have been trying to cover up Twitter's serious vulnerabilities, and that one or more current employees may be working for a foreign intelligence service."



