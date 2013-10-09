Adzzup Responds to ObamaCare Gridlock with Small Business Marketing Services

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Adzzup is responding to the crimped advertising budgets of small businesses with complimentary and affordable internet marketing upgrades. Conceived mostly in response to potential increases in healthcare costs, the services will allow locally run companies to increase marketing efforts in spite of rising operating costs. Adzzup executives note that small businesses with lesser brand equity depend on internet marketing to distinguish themselves.



Given the uncertainty at the Capitol, Adzzup is now offering its ‘Certified Review Widget’ as a free feature for client websites on the company platform. The reputation management tool allows companies to build credibility and positively influence buying decisions at no additional cost. Similar products often entail long term commitments or monthly charges, as outlined in a press release from Adzzup on September 17, 2013.



Other marketing features that allow for targeting of cities and products are also being offered on a discounted month to month basis.



In a competitive labor market, small businesses have increasingly offered greater benefits packages to retain and attract employees. This is particularly true for the specialized labor needed for technology startups and service companies that dominate the small business sector. Many of these businesses are currently left guessing as to how the ObamaCare stalemate will end.



The uncertainty is prompting many companies to adjust hiring and expansion efforts. This notion is separately supported in an article by the Buffalo News on September 15, 2013. In the article, a Buffalo CPA mentions that scores of business clients have begun to limit employee hours and hiring to meet opt out stipulations in ObamaCare.



Regardless of if concerns over the Affordable Care Act are overblown; Adzzup management notes the impact is widely being realized. The result is cost aversion and small businesses reeling in marketing budgets,



These fears are similarly noted by a Univera Healthcare executive in the Buffalo News. The executive states that many companies are acting with caution until the new healthcare laws are more understood.



About Adzzup

Since inception in 2008, Adzzup has offered no contract internet marketing for small to midsize companies. The company offers fixed rate pricing and affordable a la’ carte’ upgrades to online marketing campaigns.



For more information about Adzzup, please visit: www.adzzup.com