Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Adzzup, Inc. is now offering a third party review product to help small businesses manage their online reputation. Developed in an exclusive partnership with Certified Reviews, Inc. , the product is dubbed as an affordable means to build credibility in online advertising. Adzzup is an internet marketing company headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.



The impact of consumer reviews on buying decisions is noted by the Certified Reviews website, which cites 64% of shoppers read reviews prior to purchasing products or services. Adzzup executives state the review widget helps small companies build credibility and influence factors that affect sales conversions.



As a built-in feature on the client homepage, each certified review widget has a unique ID and URL. This enables the widget to rank in search engine results for the business name. The technology thereby gives local businesses a competitive advantage against companies relying on generic versions of the product.



Similarly designed review tools often cost several hundred dollars per month, according to product specifications on the Certified Reviews website. A high price point poses ROI challenges to local businesses with limited revenues, according to Adzzup management. This is problematic for small companies with limited brand recognition who rely on word- of-mouth for attracting new customers.



Aside from being affordable, the review widget is easy to install and does not require a programmer. Clients simply paste a code into their website design, with technical support being readily available.



Certified Review developers stress the product was conceived with the limited budgets and technical knowledge of many small business owners in mind.



The certified review widget is among a slew of innovations that Adzzup has brought to local businesses since the company was founded in 2008.



These include geographic targeting, SMS technology and call tracking capability that have been unveiled as economical upgrades to marketing packages.



For more information about certified reviews from Adzzup, please visit: www.adzzup.com