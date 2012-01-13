‘Online MBA Guides’ Features Top 5 List of Reasons for Pursuing an MBA Degree Online

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2012 -- For prospective students who dream of a better career, the idea of attending college can be daunting for a number of reasons—first and foremost is finding the time to attend classes.



One type of degree that has gotten a lot of buzz over the years is a masters of business administration, also known as an MBA. Graduates who have an MBA degree typically qualify for all sorts of interesting, well-paying and stable jobs including managerial positions, careers in the government, non-profit organizations, and much more. But knowing how to go about earning an MBA degree, as well as figuring out how to fit school into an already busy schedule can be difficult.



A website has been receiving quite a bit of attention lately for its helpful and useful advice on online MBA programs.



Online MBA Guides includes educational articles about the degree, what it entails, the types of jobs that can often be pursued with an MBA in hand, and the various types of MBA degrees that are available including a finance MBA, a healthcare MBA, a non-profit management MBA, and more.



The site also features a useful Top 5 list of reasons why students should consider getting an MBA online.



At the top of the list is what many students refer to when explaining why they want to earn an MBA online: the chance to create their own schedule.



“Not every college campus offers an MBA with the ability to set your own schedule, which is why so many people are turning to online MBA programs,” the article noted.



“Here, you can create your own schedule. You don’t have to set alarms or try to re-arrange your work schedule. The university tells you what days to log on and you set the number of hours required aside – day or night. This is the most convenient way to get an education because it revolves around your schedule and yours alone.”



The other four listed reasons for selecting an online MBA program are that it is typically quicker to earn a degree this way, ease of choosing the types of courses a student wants to take, the ability to still work while attending school online, and that online courses are typically kinder on the budget.



About Online MBA Guides

Online MBA Guides provides prospective students and those in the business profession with information and news about top tier accredited MBA online programs, jobs and more. The site also includes articles that detail the many types of MBA degrees that are available, as well as advice on why pursuing an online degree is both simpler and more practical. For more information, please visit http://www.onlinembaguides.org