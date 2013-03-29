Oprah and Dr Chopra Teach Meditation Techniques for Beginners Online: Does It De-Stress or Add Stress?

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Racing thoughts have a common theme of misery . . . deprivation that is often time related. “There’s not enough time, I’m doing all I can do, there’s so much on my plate.” It plays like a broken recording with no reset button. Over time, the chatter escalates. You can stress more trying to find the time to de-stress by doing meditation techniques for beginners, while remembering to say affirmations, thinking positive. Stress snowballs when you add research findings that 90% of all dis-ease is stress related.



Most people seldom get beyond juggling the outside stress of people, situations and things, to consider the real villain inside. Your racing thoughts alert you that your brain space is cluttered. Your brain is your greatest asset, yet it is bulging with memory files that are jammed and crammed in disarray by default. Random, racing thoughts attach to similar connected memories.



Your thoughts stem from these memories and destroy or create from the inside out. Emmet Fox stated, “The thing you see in the outer is the precipitation on the physical plane of an inner mental equivalent. The secret of successful living is to build up the mental equivalent that you want, and to get rid of, to expunge, the mental equivalent that you do not want.”



Even trying to de-stress with sleep is a mixed bag. During REM, the deeper phase of sleep, your subconscious sorts, consolidates and integrates your daily stressful input into your long term memory without discretion.



When your attempts to de-stress with sleep, positive thinking, making affirmations and practicing meditation for beginners do not work, the problem is not that you are inadequate; it’s that you lack missing techniques to prepare your brain space for stillness.



Your repetitive efforts to make positive change can even drive stress habits deeper into your subconscious, unless you prepare your brain for a change. Given the techniques, your brain can change in seconds, stressful thought habits that you might keep for a lifetime.



Brain Feng Shui™ is the missing piece. Feng Shui is the ancient art of arranging objects in your outside space to create and attract a positive energy flow. Just like a cluttered work or computer space blocks your work flow, your cluttered brain space stops your life flow.



Brain Feng Shui ™, the first of five Brain Body Balance ™ Self Help Techniques, de-clutters and organizes your brain space, for optimal retrieval and prepares you for fast, easy and lasting change.



The next four Brain Body Balance™ self help techniques:



1) Discover and delete the memory file viruses.



2) Organize, balance, re-program your brain memory files.



3) Re-establish communication between your conscious and your subconscious memory.



4) Integrate your left and right brain.



5) Create a brain body healing energy flow.



The goal and result of all Brain Body Balance™ techniques is to BE Present with pervasive stillness inside, connected to the energy flow of peace, purpose, and prosperity. Energy to heal, create and attract from the inside out and back to you.



Brain Feng Shui™ is one five techniques in the Brain Body Balance ™ System developed over the past 15 years by psychotherapists, Elizabeth Harrison, LCSW and Noble Harrison, PhD. They have taught these simple techniques to thousands in their private practice in Naples, Florida and seminars in Europe and the USA with astounding results with mood, health, relationships and prosperity. For the first time ever, they are beginning to share them online.



To de-stress with meditation techniques for beginners being taught online by Oprah and Dr Chopra can add stress instead of de-stress. Trying to find the time to de-stress with meditation, racing thoughts refusing to co-operate, and the awareness that research contends 90% of all dis-ease is stress related adds to the stress toll. Brain Feng Shui™ prepares your brain space for stillness to make your efforts to do meditation techniques for beginners more successful.



