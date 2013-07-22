New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- The oral care market continues to show promise, with different key drivers in developed and developing markets. Growing affluence in developing economies allows consumers to make oral care a necessity, meanwhile developed markets are seeing increasingly sophisticated oral hygiene routines for health, cosmetic and financial reasons. To serve both, manufacturers are delivering greater product functionality and added value, along with product segmentation at both budget and premium price points.
Euromonitor International's Oral Care Adds More Bite: Growth Through Increased Penetration and Diversity global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Beauty and Personal Care market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The report also explores developments in the premium vs mass/masstige segments, and the evolution of novel beauty concepts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Cosmetics, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Cosmetics, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Beauty and Personal Care in Mexico
- Oral Care in Italy
- Beauty and Personal Care in the Philippines
- Beauty and Personal Care in Denmark
- Beauty and Personal Care in Japan
- Beauty and Personal Care in Sweden
- Beauty and Personal Care in Thailand
- Oral Care in Latvia
- Oral Care in South Korea
- Oral Care in Hungary