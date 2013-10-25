Oral Care in Austria - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Oral Care in Austria" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- With the strong development of the overall health and wellness trend in Austria, the health awareness of the consumers is increasing. In terms of oral hygiene, Austrians display a high level of awareness and regard healthy teeth as a symbol of overall health. Within this, consumers are opting for innovative and effective products that promise a good performance and offer added benefits at the same time. Oral care was able to benefit from this in 2012 seeing value growth of 5%, which is in line...
Euromonitor International's Oral Care in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dental Floss, Denture Care, Mouth Fresheners, Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses, Tooth Whiteners, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Oral Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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