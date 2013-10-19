Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2013 -- Reaching their best weight loss goal is a priority for many people in Cincinnati, with some people choosing to follow low fat food recipes to improve their appearances and some eager to lose weight fast and avoid negative health consequences. Fortunately, Diet Doc’s best weight loss programs now include the Ornish Diet plan that can be tailored toward losing weight, preventing heart disease, lowering blood pressure and preventing and treating certain types of cancers. Patients following the Ornish Diet as part of Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diet plans take advantage of the delicious low fat food recipes included within the program to feel better, live longer, lose weight and gain health.



The theory behind the Ornish Diet is that the more patients change their diet to include low fat food recipes, the more health benefits they will achieve. And, while the benefits of achieving best weight loss goals may vary person to person, the Ornish Diet has already successfully helped patients lose weight and improve their weight-related health concerns. Diet Doc researchers saw the proven results of sticking to low fat food recipes and began including the Ornish Diet As part of their prescription hormone diet plans so that their clients could increase the speed that they saw fat melting away while also preventing and eliminating sickness and disease.



Diet Doc’s best weight loss plans offer their patients unlimited access to the abundant knowledge of their weight management professionals, six days per week. Certified nutritionists work closely with their clients to create a meal plan filled with food recipes that are low in fat and calories, but also that the patients enjoys. These nutritionists educate patients on the importance of choosing healthy foods as part of their daily routine, but understand that many of their clients in Cincinnati may not have a health background. To further assist patients in their healthy eating and best weight loss goals, Diet Doc provides each patient with an exclusive cookbook filled with over fifty pages of low fat food recipes and menu suggestions.



Combining the Ornish Diet with natural, fat burning supplements and appetite suppressants helps Diet Doc patients see fast, effective results without struggling through the less pleasant side of dieting that includes cravings, uncontrollable hunger and fatigue. These results, along with the ability for patients to consume almost double the caloric intake of other plans, are what sets Diet Doc programs apart from all other prescription hormone diet plans.



Each potential patient will initially consult with a specially trained Diet Doc physician to determine which supplements and best weight loss treatments are most appropriate for the patient’s personal needs. They can order their prescription hormone treatments, fat burning diet pills and appetite suppressing supplements over the phone or the internet, and in the privacy of their own home. Diet Doc is committed to maintaining each patient’s privacy and, unlike other prescription hormone diets, offers their services completely through telemedicine.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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