Other Pet Food in the United Kingdom - New Report Available

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Growth in other pet food has been driven principally by small mammal/reptile food, which grew by 15% in value and 6% in volume terms to make it one of the strongest performing categories in pet care. This contrasts unfavourably with bird food and fish food, both of which saw negative volume growth and static value growth in 2012. This means that small mammal/reptile food is providing all the growth in this category, where it constitutes 77% of the total category size. The population of small...
Euromonitor International's Other Pet Food in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Bird Food, Fish Food, Small Mammal/Reptile Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Other Pet Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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