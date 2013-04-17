Oxygen Bar Popularity Offers Boon for Entrepreneurs

Venice, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Oxygen Bars first became popular in the 1990’s in Japan. Since then the popularity has spread to California, Las Vegas and now is spreading across the United States and throughout the world.



“The popularity of the oxygen bar concept has become a boon for entrepreneurs wanting to get into a proven operation.” said a spokesperson for Oxygen Bars, http://www.oxygenbars.com . Oxygen Bars is the leading manufacturer in the oxygen bar industry, in the United States and fifty-two other countries..



If you are not familiar with the oxygen bar concept, it is an establishment that allows people to breathe in oxygen enriched air. Flavored scents are often added to enhance the experience. The flavors in an oxygen bar come from bubbling oxygen through bottles containing aromatic solutions, before it reaches the nostrils. Breathing in non-medical scented oxygen at an oxygen bar, delivers four to five times the amount of oxygen that is in normal air. The experience leaves customers feeling refreshed, full of energy and detoxified.



“The placement opportunities for oxygen bars in nightclubs, salons and spas is unlimited. Other venues include health clubs, resorts, tanning salons, even restaurants and coffee houses. The opportunities are truly limitless.” The Oxygen Bars representative stated.



Another nearly untapped area is the entire holistic health field, that encompasses yoga studios, chiropractors and message therapist.



The Oxygen Bars spokesperson also added. “Oxygen Bars are for recreational and entertainment purposes, and are not used for medical purpose or the treatment of any illness. This eliminates any licensing and medical requirements.”



