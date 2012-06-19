Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- ReportReserve's “Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends in Pharmaceuticals - Q1 2012” report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on partnerships, licensing, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and financing in the pharmaceutical and healthcare market. The report provides detailed information on partnerships, licensing agreements, M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity and venture financing transactions recorded in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in Q1 2012. The report presents detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last five quarters, categorized into deal types, segments, and geographies. The report also provides information on the top venture capital and advisory firms in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry.



ReportReserve derived the data presented in this report from proprietary in-house Pharma eTrack deals database and primary and secondary research.



Scope



- Analysis of the market trends for the pharmaceutical industry in the global arena.

- Review of deal trends in the cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, ear nose throat disorders, gastrointestinal, genito urinary system and sex hormones, hematological disorders, hormonal disorders, immunology, infectious disease, male health, metabolic disorders, mouth and dental disorders, musculoskeletal, oncology, ophthalmology, respiratory, toxicology, and women's health segments.

- Analysis of partnerships, licensing, M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity, and venture financing deals in the pharmaceutical industry.

- Analysis of therapy areas which are very active in terms of venture capital financing, partnerships, licensing agreements, equity/debt offerings, and M&As.

- Analysis of deals based on different payment modes, including upfront and milestone payments, primarily in partnerships and licensing agreements in the pharmaceutical industry.

- Analysis of partnership and licensing deals based on clinical stage of development of products.

- Summary of the pharmaceutical deals globally in the last five quarters.

- Information on the top deals happened in the pharmaceutical industry.

- Geographies covered include – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and the Middle East & Africa.

- League tables of financial advisors in M&As and equity/debt offerings. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs.



Reasons to buy



- Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

- Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry.

- Evaluate the types of companies which are entering into partnership or licensing agreements; divesting and acquiring assets.

- Identify companies that are aggressively looking to raise capital in the market

- Evaluate niche therapy areas that are receiving majority of the upfront and milestone payments in the pharmaceutical industry.

- Identify the key venture capitalists, who are financing the pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

- Evaluate the clinical development stages where majority of the partnerships and licensing agreements are happening.

- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the pharmaceutical industry.

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry.

- Look for key financial advisors where you are planning to raise capital from the market or for acquisitions within the industry."



for further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/partnerships-licensing-investments-and-manda-deals-and-trends-in-pharmaceuticals-q1-2012-report-542457