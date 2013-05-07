Past Time: Gripping New Mystery Novel Depicts Woman's Dramatic Descent Into Madness

Cumming, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- While many mystery novels follow a few common themes, the latest release from Sue Theisen is unlike anything ever written before. Fusing dramatic travel into past lives with the slow onset of madness, ‘Past Time’ is poised to resonate with readers around the world.



Synopsis:



Past Time about a woman who travels back into past lives and when she returns she brings physical evidence of her visit, but remembers nothing. It starts with the finding of a ring and continues throughout, building lots of tension and suspense.



It is a gripping story of a woman's apparent descent into madness as she struggles to find answers to the bizarre events that continue to haunt her. Her friends think she is going mad, she thinks she is returning to an old lifestyle of Sadistic and Masochistic behavior.



As the author explains, her book also boasts a subtle yet powerful adult theme.



“Readers will enjoy mild touches of the BDSM lifestyle and the extremes one goes to in order to deal with their own guilt,” says Theisen.



Continuing, “The dominant/submissive undertones are very real. In fact, they somewhat parallel ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’, but concentrate more on the emotional rather than the sexual element of the lifestyle. I’m getting great feedback about the book to date and am very proud to have readers enjoying my work.”



In fact, since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This book has been a real page turner, with more twists, & turns than a mountain road. Ms. Theisen has a big fan in me with her first novel, & I can't wait to see what her next work brings. If you are looking for a book that will keep you turning the pages long after you're ready for sleep I recommend this one for sure!” says J. Perkins, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader was equally as impressed, saying, “Past Time was the kind of book I love to read. It is suspenseful, has multiple angles on the story, includes facts and knowledge with fiction, and is well written. I also like books that create clear images in my mind of the characters and places.”



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Past Time’, published by CreateSpace, is available now: http://amzn.to/15pM9s3



About the author, in her own words

I am an author that enjoys writing in different genres. The first is in fiction novels. I have a vivid imagination and love sharing that with the world. I have recently completed my first novel, and have started working on the second book in the trilogy.



My second interest is in children's books of which have written four as of this year. I am interested in touching the lives of young children, teaching them about the importance of being kind to not only themselves but to others. I have used my own past experience to express the hard to talk about subjects in a light and hopefully gentle way.



I love helping kids. If I can help one child, one time, then I believe I have done something good in this world.



Being creative is my passion. It makes me happy. I feel complete when I am engaged in creativity in some form. Letting my imagination and thoughts flow fulfills me. I am hoping that someday I will be blessed with the opportunity to successfully do that for a living.