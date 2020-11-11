Patient Lateral Transfer Market Peppered with Online Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Leading to Prolific Expansion in the Upcoming Decade.

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- Patient Lateral Transfer Market Analysis 2020-2030



A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the Patient Lateral Transfer Market including global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market, growth prospects are obtained with utmost precision.



Patient Lateral Transfer Market: Segmentation



The global Patient Lateral Transfer Market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.



Product Type

air-assisted transfer devices

slide sheets

transfer accessories



Usage Type

single patient use

reusable



End-user

Hospitals

Cllinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres



Geography

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



Report Chapters



Chapter 01 – Executive Summary



The report initiates with the executive summary of the Patient Lateral Transfer Market, which includes a snapshot of key findings and statistics. It also includes market size and revenue distribution of market segments of the market.



Chapter 02 – Market Overview



Readers can find the detailed segmentation of the Patient Lateral Transfer Market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basics of the market.



Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends



This chapter highlights the key trends impacting the growth of the Patient Lateral Transfer Market over the forecast period. It also helps reader to understand both - supply side and demand side trends of the market.



Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors



This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. It also highlights the major forecast factors that will shape market growth. Besides, it provides key dynamics of the market, which include the drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



This chapter is expected to enable readers understand the factors that are propelling the growth of the market, as well as those likely to hamper the growth. The opportunity analysis for the patient lateral transfer Market will help readers understand the market opportunities, based on which they can plan their strategies.



Chapter 05 - Patient Lateral Transfer Market – Pricing Analysis



This section highlights the global market pricing analysis. It helps readers to understand the pricing variation of the market in various geographies.



Chapter 06 – Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030



This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the market during the forecast period along with the historical market and opportunity analysis of the future.



Chapter 07 – Market Background



This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors, drivers, restraints, and opportunity analysis along with current COVID-19 impact that are expected to influence growth of the Patient Lateral Transfer Market over the forecast period. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact on the market have been provided in the successive section.



Chapter 08 – Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Product Type



This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the Patient Lateral Transfer during the forecast period. It includes a detailed analysis of the historical Patient Lateral Transfer Market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).



Chapter 9 – Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Usage Type



Based on usage type, the market is segmented into single patient use, reusable. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in Patient Lateral Transfer and market attractiveness based on usage type.



Chapter 10 – Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by End-User



This chapter provides details about the Patient Lateral Transfer Market based on end-user, and comprises hospitals, clinics, and ASCs (Ambulatory Surgical Centres). The readers can understand the market attractiveness based on end-user.



Chapter 11 – Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Region



This chapter explains how the market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



Chapter 12 – North America Patient Lateral Transfer Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030



This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of North America's Patient Lateral Transfer Market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, and market growth based on the application and countries in North America.



Chapter 13 – Latin America Patient Lateral Transfer Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030



This chapter provides the growth scenario of the market in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.



Chapter 14 –Europe Patient Lateral Transfer Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030



This chapter provides the growth scenario of the market in Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.



Chapter 15 – South Asia Patient Lateral Transfer Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030



This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Patient Lateral Transfer Market in India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and rest of South Asia.



Chapter 16 – East Asia Patient Lateral Transfer Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030



This chapter highlights the growth of the market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan & South Korea. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Patient Lateral Transfer Market in East Asia.



Chapter 17 – Oceania Patient Lateral Transfer Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030



This chapter highlights the growth of the Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Oceania. It also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Patient Lateral Transfer Market in Australia and New Zealand.



Chapter 18 – MEA Patient Lateral Transfer Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030



This chapter provides information about how the Patient Lateral Transfer Market will grow in GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period.



Chapter 19 – Key and Emerging Countries Patient Lateral Transfer Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030



This section delves deep into Patient Lateral Transfer Market for key and emerging countries. Readers can understand the market value and volume by product type, usage type, and end-user for key countries.



Chapter 20 – Market Structure Analysis



This chapter highlights the tier structure analysis, market concentration analysis, and company share analysis along with sales footprint analysis of key players operating in Patient Lateral Transfer Market.



Table Of Content



1. Executive Summary



1.1. Global Market Outlook



1.2. Demand Side Trends



1.3. Supply Side Trends



1.4. Technology Roadmap



1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview



2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy



2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations



3. Key Market Trends



3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market



3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends



4. Key Success Factors



4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis



4.2. Product USPs / Features



4.3. Promotional and Marketing Strategies



4.4. State-of-art/Evolution of Patient Lateral Transfer Replacement



4.5. Pipeline/Technology Advancements



4.6. Product Approvals and Launches



5. Global Patient Lateral Transfer Replacement Market - Pricing Analysis



5.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Product Type



5.2. Pricing Break-up



5.2.1. Manufacturer Level Pricing



5.2.2. Distributor Level Pricing



5.3. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark



Chapter 21 – Competition Analysis



In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Patient Lateral Transfer Market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments.



Some of the market players featured in the report are McAuley Medical, Inc., Patient Positioning Systems LLC, HoverTech International, Stryker Corporation (Sage Products LLC), Getinge AB (ArjoHuntleigh), EZ Way, Airpal, Inc., Arjo, Medline Industries, Haines Medical Australia, Sizewise, and Prism Medical.



Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms Used



This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the Patient Lateral Transfer Market report.



Chapter 23 – Research Methodology



This chapter helps readers understand the research component methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Patient Lateral Transfer Market.