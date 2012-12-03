Patients Experience Outrageous Weight Loss with the Help of Find Equilibrium LLC

Ft. Worth, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- Obesity remains a problem in America, one which affect 35.7% of adults in the country. This is of major concern as obesity leads to many health conditions, including stroke, type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Non-Hispanic blacks have an obesity rate of 49.5%, according to the CDC, while Mexican Americans have an obesity rate of 40.4%. All Hispanics have an obesity rate of 39.1% and non-Hispanic whites have a rate of 34.3% when it comes to obesity. With the help of the hcg weight loss diet, Americans bring their weight under control and lower the risk of obesity related conditions, Jon Green of Find Equilibrium LLC. states.



"The HCG diet allows one to consume a low-calorie diet while making use of high-quality HCG injections to lose body fat while retaining muscle mass. The philosophy of Find Equilibrium LLC. involves giving patients a safe and rapid alternative to conventional diet programs.", Mr Green goes on to say. "Thousands of patients across the nation have used this plan with great success."



The HCG diet is all natural and offers a number of benefits. With the use of HCG, the skin becomes more elastic so loose skin is minimized which is a concern to many who don't want to lose weight only to have flabby skin left. Traditional meals are eaten so there is no need to make use of prepackaged meals which often don't taste good and tremendous results are seen even with no exercise. The user doesn't feel hungry after eating a meal either.



"A hcg diet doctor has medically supervised the creation of this diet as it involves the resetting of the hypothalamus. This reset is what allows participants to take the weight off and keep it off for good," Mr. Green explains. The HCG hormone, or human chorionic gonadotropin, is produced by the human body during pregnancy and is made by the cells that form the placenta. This is the hormone used to detect pregnancy at the early stages although it is not completely accurate for this purpose. It is also commonly used for fertility treatments. "For this reason, one can feel safe making use of HCG for weight loss purposes," Mr. Green emphatically states. "HCG provides the immediate weight loss so many need to jump start their programs. With fast results the desire to lose weight continues and dieters are more likely to be successful."



