Designed with simplicity in mind, ezPaycheck payroll software is very user-friendly and shorten the learning curve for customers who may not know much about accounting and computer. Halfpricesoft.com introduces a new version of Ezpaycheck software with several updated features for manufacturer’s convenience and satisfaction. A few of the new features include multiple account capability and pay rate differential accommodation. Also, this new version offers the latest updated tax tables.



“EzPaycheck payroll software speeds up tax calculations, paycheck printing and tax reporting for small businesses. New ezPaycheck payroll software is now available with features that will assist customers with setup easily and inexpensively.” ”said Dr. Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com.



The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck’s exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data.



Customers will appreciate the unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Supports payment of hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees.



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.



- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.



-Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.



-Supports network access.



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.