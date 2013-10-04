Pcdata USA Manages Variances of the Baking Industry by Utilizing More than 95 Percent of Space

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Customers change bakery orders every single day and not all customers order products every day; a customer almost never orders the same varieties and amounts daily. Managing these variances impacts the daily required floor space every day and creates an extremely challenging task for warehouse managers who run out of available space as they effort to manage these fast-changing order requirements.



Pcdata USA’s Location Manager helps to optimize the use of floor space and reduces walking distances and floor usage. The Location Manager is an additional module for Pcdata USA’s Distrib (the core product of bakeries installed throughout the world) which optimizes the warehouse layout dynamically based on actual volumes dispatched. Customers save costs for warehouse extensions or even new Distribution Centers (DCs) when the software solution is implemented in the current environment.



Location Manager automatically adjust storage size (width and depth) per customer location in such a way that space utilization is over 95%. Delivery days with less volume or with fewer customers to be served ensure that space optimization will reduce walking distances or floor usage as well labor costs. The ability to deploy real-time, dynamic route-planning systems is integrated with the WMS (warehouse management system) solution.



Pcdata USA, will be exhibiting at the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) from October 6-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nevada at booth #4724. More than 20,000 baking professionals from every segment of the grain-based market will attend North America’s largest, most comprehensive trade event of the year.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. With more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata USA offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization specializing in Warehouse Management System (WMS) especially developed for Industrial Bakeries.



With Pcdata USA’s Distrib Warehouse Manager big efficiency improvements can be realized in environments where customer orders arrive very late in relation to the time of delivery or where customer orders are placed multiple times per day. Improvements will be realized when product availability is not known beforehand or does not exactly match the customer requirements, Distrib can recalculate the orders based on real time information to optimize order fulfillment and maximize customer satisfaction.



Pcdata USA’s Put-to-Light is a paperless dispatch system especially developed for an environment where a large range of products needs to be dispatched in a short time, for example perishable goods. In Distrib Put-to-Light products are sorted to customer locations, this makes this application suitable for "daily fresh" products, and environments where product availability versus delivery time is uncertain.



As soon as bread is wrapped, packed and stacked the product will be tagged. This tag can be used all the way up to delivery at the store to direct and verify the shipping process. Pcdata USA’s Lot Tracking / Batch Tracking will prevent lost product. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Jennifer Grimley

North American Bakery Solutions Manager

jennifer.grimley@pcdatainc.com

860-247-8353