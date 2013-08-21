Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF), Epazz Inc (OTCMKTS:EPAZ), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF), Epazz Inc (OTCMKTS:EPAZ), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY).



AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) gained volume of 44,589.00shares and the average volume of the stock remained 91,908.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $13.39 - $19.31 and the day range was $17.71 - $17.95, recently. The stock opened the session at $17.71, remained amid the day range of $17.71 - $17.95, and its recent trading price was $17.94. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.75% in its trading session. AIA Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides various products and services for insurance, protection, savings, investment, and retirement needs of individuals and businesses.



Has AAGIY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In the recent trading session, ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF) traded 403,812.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 630,496.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.12 - $0.23. The stock was a bull and advanced 2.41%, while its trading price stayed at $0.191 the market capitalization of the stock remained 141.24. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 23.23%. Energy Fuels Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of uranium and vanadium properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.



For How Long EFRFF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Epazz Inc (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) volume of the stock was 23.14M shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 21.4M shares. The stock declined -7.14% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $0.0013. The stock traded 23.14M shares and its average volume remained 21.4M shares. EPAZZ, Inc. is a holding company. The Company develops a Web portal infrastructure operating system product called BoxesOS v3.0. The Company offers seven primary product lines. The Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 product is offered through Epazz, Inc., the Desk/Flex Software product is offered through Desk Flex, Inc.



Has EPAZ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) traded with volume of 69,563.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 63,174.00 shares. The stock increased 0.56% and was recently trading at $7.21. The market capitalization of the stock remained 13.84billion. The beta of the stock remained 1.94. Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its activities cover securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement, and custody services; and electronic infrastructure and market information.



Why Should Investors Buy DBOEY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/