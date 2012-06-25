Peter Leeds Penny Stocks Guide Gives Daily Updates on the Best Penny Stocks Available

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2012 -- The Penny Stocks Guide, the comprehensive and impartial source of investors interested in penny stocks, gives daily updates on the best penny stocks available. Peter Leeds, the penny stocks professional, has the support of a full team of analysts that make superior client service a reality. The Penny Stock Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock trading, including how to do it intelligently and safely. The Penny Stocks Guide offers expert advice on buying and selling penny stocks, the best penny stocks available and also gives advice on which are good or bad investments in today’s fast changing market. The Penny Stocks Guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools.



Penny stocks are shares that are made from a fraction of a penny to $5. They are riskier than average investments, but have tremendous upside potential. They are exciting and rewarding investments in many ways. Penny stocks are traded by professionals as well as novices. Penny stocks do not require a big cash outlay and to get started and investors can own a piece of a good company inexpensively. Today, investors are quickly learning that these stocks represent small companies across America that are great and have yet to grow or to be discovered. The upside of penny stocks is the ability to turn a small investment into a fortune. The disadvantage is the risk, volatility of shares and the lack of corporate transparency.



Penny stocks trading have become very popular in recent years. While trading in penny stocks investors should keep a very close eye on the overall stock market. This is mainly because penny stocks move very fast and a small change in price may be a large change in percentage gain or loss. With the right information and guidance, investors can make great profits in this market. Many investors get into penny stocks trading for the thrill of making big money in a short span of time. Many investors prefer penny stocks trading as they have many advantages over conventional investments and have been growing in popularity in the recent years. However, while investing in penny stocks, investors should make sure that they are investing in the best penny stocks available on the market. Investors can either do their own research or use the services of a penny stock newsletter like the leading one by Peter Leeds. To learn more, visit http://www.pennystocks.net



