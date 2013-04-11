PennyStocks.net Offers Tips for Picking Only the Top Penny Stock Investments

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- The Guide a leading online newsletter that teaches the basic principles of penny stock trading and is written by industry leading analyst Peter Leeds. Each trading day the newsletter offers the insight and detailed coverage of penny stocks that provides the path to profitable investing.



The online newsletter and his book “Invest In Penny Stocks” both focus on strategies to help novice investors strategically trade in the penny stock market. The tips provided in the daily online newsletter includes daily research updates, new penny stocks picks, updated buy and sell prices and many other suggestions that investors need in order to pick the right stocks and make huge profits.



The online newsletter uses Peter’s proprietary Leeds Analysis to analyze the thousands of penny stocks and reveals those which are expected to have a significant increase in the prices. The Leeds Analysis is the technique by Mr. Leeds that he has developed over the years using his experience from trading in the market.



A representative for the company says, “The Leeds Analysis is a blend of fundamental, technical, and third level analysis which uncovers the very healthiest penny stocks, at undervalued levels, and about to increase in price by dealing in penny stocks. This assures high profit for our customers.”



The penny stock may be a risky market to invest in but it does offer huge profits when investors invest in the right stock. The newsletter from the http://www.pennystocks.net website offers valuable information and tips that help investors choose the right penny stock. Mr. Leeds is a dedicated penny stock expert who has helped more than 35,000 investors earns huge profits.



About PennyStocks.net

The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks in the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The Penny Stock Guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools, to help educate them for future trades.



To learn more, please visit http://www.pennystocks.net