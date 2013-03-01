'The Penny Stocks Guide' Provides Exclusive Research Data to Novice Investors

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- The Penny Stocks Guide, an impartial and comprehensive resource for investors interested in penny stock trading, provides exclusive research data on penny stock investments. Peter Leeds, the penny stock expert, reveals exciting penny stocks to his subscriber-base that are more likely to generate profits in the short term. The newsletter has helped thousands of novice investors make quality picks that result in financial gains by revealing his top penny stocks picks through the Guide.



A spokesperson states, “We provide information on penny stock picks that have passed the Leeds analysis. Take DCSR, for example, we revealed this exciting penny stock to subscribers when it was at $0.38. It quickly soared toward $10! We kept our eyes on IGLD for more than a year before we saw the timing was perfect for a big jump. In less than two months, the penny stock's price went from $1.15 to over $4.”



The newsletter provides information on some of the top penny stock companies. Investors can start their risk-free penny stocks trial and earn profits by picking the best penny stocks. Thousands of penny stocks are processed through the Leeds Analysis - the result is the elimination of 95% of the penny stocks that don't make the cut. The remaining 5% are quality penny stocks generally with a proven management team, growing revenues, low debt loads and massive upside potential.



The penny stocks hot list often surges to 100%, 300%, even as much as 500% in just a few months. Investors can also get access to the top penny stocks brokers and discount brokers for penny stocks. They can review the annual stock brokers report and learn which ones have the best commissions, policies and tools for traders.



Peter Leeds and his team of penny stock professionals research the brokers and rank them based on “friendliness” scale. This helps traders make an informed decision.



About Penny Stocks Guide

The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks in the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The Penny Stock Guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools, to help educate them for future trades. To learn more, please visit http://www.pennystocks.net