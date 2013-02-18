Personal Accessories in Hong Kong, China - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- With the recent financial crises, local consumers were less generous in spending on personal accessories in 2012. As the value of the stock market continued to decline due to global uncertainties regarding the Euro debt crisis, consumers had a pessimistic view. They were unwilling to spend on something which was unnecessary. Overall, personal accessories declined in both volume and value in 2012 compared to the previous year.
Euromonitor International's Personal Accessoriesin Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
