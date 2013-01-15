Peter Leeds Advises What Investment Tactics to Avoid when Investing in Penny Stocks

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Providing information on what are penny stocks, he suggests that investors should avoid buying Pink Sheet penny stocks, should not buy penny stocks they heard about from untrusted sources and avoid penny stock email scams that are not legit.



Peter Leeds says that by avoiding these pitfalls traders can make better decisions about which penny stocks to invest in. Mr. Leeds also adds that avoiding the manipulated penny stocks are just the first step in the process.



Step two is to pick stocks that have the best potential gains based on their financial history, trading history, management team and marketing position. Investors should only trust research sources that have no first hand interest in the outcome of the stocks they recommend.



Peter says, “Did you know that what many penny stocks represent are America's best undiscovered, up-and-coming companies? Many penny stocks are trading for pennies a share simply because they are undiscovered or just getting started. Many of these penny stocks go from obscurity to world renowned companies in a matter of years, or months! And guess what? They take their investors along for the ride.”



Which penny stocks to buy is a difficult question. However traders have Peter Leeds and his team at their disposal through his online newsletter. All their penny stock picks are put through his Leeds Analysis. Less than 5% of the stocks analyzed pass, leaving only the best penny stocks for traders to invest in and earn potential gains.



Inviting inquiries from interested investors, Peter Leeds says, “Now novice investors can be a part of this exciting knowledge to help invest wisely. Visitors are welcomed to sign up for a free trial of the Peter Leeds newsletter and learn exactly what penny stocks are!”



To learn more, please visit http://www.pennystocks.net



About Peter Leeds:

Peter Leeds is an expert who with a team of penny stocks analysis provides ‘The Penny Stocks Guide,’ a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks available in the market. The guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock investment including of how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk.