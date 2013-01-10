Peter Leeds Newsletter 'The Penny Stocks Guide' Uncovers the Best Penny Stock Picks in Today's Market

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- All the penny stock picks in the Guide are unbiased and pass the Leeds’ analysis test. Peter Leeds and his team work to uncover the absolute best penny stock picks that help traders gain maximum profits from penny stock trading in today’s market.



Investors can subscribe to the newsletter and view picks, target prices, updates, and guidance that investors can use to maximize profits from their investments. The newsletter has an industry leading track record, accuracy and subscriber base of over 35,000 subscriptions currently.



Subscribers to the newsletter enjoy new hot list picks weekly and benefit from the full company reports, buy and sell price opinions and daily updates. The penny stocks picks that pass Peter Leeds’ analysis have a greater likelihood of evolving into high-quality companies with a significant upside for potential gains. The selection of picks come from all industries and various price ranges.



Peter Leeds and his team apply their custom research and analysis techniques and fundamental analysis to uncover the top penny stock picks. All the hot penny stock picks pass the rigorous 29 point Leeds Analysis, the carefully constructed method for making penny stock calls that Peter Leeds and his team perfected over many years.



The list of hot penny stocks continually presents profit-making opportunities. Many investors have earned above market profits by subscribing to the newsletter and trading according to its recommendations. Investors who are new to penny stock trading can now subscribe the newsletter for a 14 days free trial and if they are interested after the trial they can become subscribers with no additional steps.



About The Penny Stocks Guide

The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks in the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools. It educates traders for future trades and helps them trade like Peter Leeds.



To learn more, please visit http://www.pennystocks.net