Peter Leeds' Penny Stocks Guide Bringing a New Dimension to Penny Stocks Trading

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Penny Stocks for Dummies by Peter Leeds is a new book that assists investors in learning the basics of trading in the penny stock markets. Low-priced investments are a great place for investors to start learning how to trade, and this is the perfect book to read before getting started. This book is truly an asset for investors because it helps them to really understand the penny stock markets, and it helps them to understand that trading in these types of stocks requires a different dimension of understanding.



One representative at Peter Leeds’ organization says, “Through our new book 'Penny Stocks for Dummies’ we try to assist people before they dive into the world of penny stocks. We advise more than 35,000 investors through our daily newsletter, and we offer genuine guidance to traders that makes them more profitable when they invest their money into the penny stock markets. This book can help you prepare so that you avoid costly mistakes and make the most profitable decisions possible. A few hours of reading could make a big difference to the average investor.”



He further added, “Familiarize yourself with general investing terms and concepts, especially those that are specific to penny stocks.



Becoming fluent in the language of the markets and understanding all of the terminology is essential.” This is especially true for the financial ratios. These ratios help to make up the core of the Leeds Analysis process and they can quickly give investors important insights into the financial performance and profitability of a company.



This book acts as a great resource for the team at pennystocks.net to use to introduce their clients to investing in this market. This prepares them for trading and enables them to uncover winning investments on their own. The scope and detail provided within the book by Leeds himself is unmatched by any other book about the topic. Peter Leeds suggests that penny stocks follow different rules than other types of conventional investments, and therefore have their own trading nuances that must be learned in order to become successful.



About Peter Leeds

Peter Leeds is an expert penny stock analyst. He and his team publish Peter Leeds Penny Stocks, an online newsletter that's instantly accessible when investors sign up for a free trial. Leading the industry for over 12 years, and having sold more than 35,000 subscriptions, Peter Leeds is one of the most popular financial newsletters in North America. As the leading expert on penny stocks, Peter Leeds is frequently contacted by top media organizations like CNNfn, NBC, CBS, and Fox for his comments and views.



