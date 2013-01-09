Petflow.com Ranked #1 in Social Commerce of E - Retailers Nationwide

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- In its premiere edition of the Social Media 300, Internet Retailer is proud to announce that PetFlow.com has ranked #1 among the top leaders in social commerce.



The Social Media 300 is an analysis of the social media marketing and commerce strategies of e-retail leaders, as well as a ranking based on the percentage of traffic garnered from social networks. The guide includes data on retailers’ social commerce sales figures, traffic they receive from Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest, as well as fan and follower counts, and key social engagement metrics.



"I'm humbled that PetFlow has been able to climb the social e-commerce ladder so quickly, and obtain such a strong staying power. This clearly shows how an underdog can successfully compete against the national big-box chains with innovative social techniques and media." said Alex Zhardanovsky.



About Petflow.com

Petflow.com was founded in 2010 by entrepreneurs Joe Speiser and Alex Zhardanovsky. The company was created on the premise that properly feeding pets should never be a chore. The online store features more than 100 health-conscious pet brands for customers to choose from and is already shipping more than 1,000,000 pounds of pet food per month to pet owners across America. Using PetFlow.com, customers can purchase foods, treats, toys and more.



"We are strong believers in taking care of our most beloved treasures, our pets. If we treat them right, their owners will come back over and over again" said Joe Speiser.



Petflow.com has been featured in media across the country from the New York Times, Wall Street Journal to Fox Business Channel.



The company is one of the fastest growing online retailers in the country and they receive accolades from pets and owners are alike.



