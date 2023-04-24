NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

DHL International GmBH (Germany), KUEHNE + NAGEL (Switzerland), DB Schenker (Germany), United Parcel Service Inc. (United States), LifeConEx LLC (United States), World Courier (United States), FedEx Corporation (United States), Agility (Kuwait).



Scope of the Report of Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics:

The growing need for maintaining the cold chain integrity for pharmaceutical products and decreasing the distribution cost by creating a single source distribution channel is boosting the demand of the pharmaceutical cold chain logistics market in the forecasted period. A cold chain is a temperature-controlled supply chain. It typically involves constant refrigeration of the product from the time of its production through its transportation, handling, storage, and delivery.



Market Trends:

Decreasing the Distribution Cost by Creating a Single Source Distribution Channel



Opportunities:

Rising Demand from the Emerging Markets

Increasing Regulatory efforts Perticullerly around Temperature Management



Market Drivers:

Growing Adoption for Fast Track Assistance

The Increasing Demand for Household Healthcare Products



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Pharmaceuticals, CRO, Others), Drug Supply Stage (Outsourced, In-house), Service (Transportation (Type (Sea freight, Airfreight, Overland, Integrated), Technique (Dry Ice, Liquid Nitrogen Gel Packs)), Procedures (Picking, Storage, Retrieval Systems, Handling Systems, Processing)), Mode of Transport (Air, Trucking, Ocean), Equipment Type (Refrigerated Tote, Pallet Shipper, Refrigerators, Vaccine Carriers, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



