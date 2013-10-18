Philadelphia Singles King of Prussia Celebrates 25 Years of Matchmaking

King Of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Philadelphia Singles Dating Service in King of Prussia celebrates 25 years of successful matchmaking and introductions!



Philadelphia Singles Dating Service is excited to announce that after a quarter of a century in the matchmaking and dating industry, they are still growing and offering their clients the same personalized services they have since the beginning. When Philadelphia Singles Dating Service first opened, they were determined to provide high quality personalized services to their clients when it came to finding them exceptional introductions as well as providing them outstanding customer care.



Philadelphia Singles Dating Service caters to single professionals looking for a meaningful relationship. Their clients consist of financially stable, emotionally available, and successful individuals who are looking to settle down and start a serious relationship. Their process begins with an in-depth interview with an experienced matchmaker who helps them learn more about the dating process as well as themselves and what they’re looking for in a partner. Each client is assigned their own personal matchmaker who is dedicated to helping them achieve a loving relationship.



When a matchmaker of Philadelphia Singles Dating Service matches their clients, they consider age, lifestyle, common goals and values, and compatibility. They match clients based on goals and objectives and give them the chance to continue to grow by gathering feedback after each introduction.



About Philadelphia Singles Dating Service

Philadelphia Singles Dating Service is an upscale dating service catering to busy professionals in the King of Prussia area.



Philadelphia Singles Dating Service has had much success over the years and will continue to do so since the matchmakers have the ability to understand their clients and what they’re truly looking for in a relationship.



For more information on Philadelphia Singles Dating Service, call (610) 945-1963 or visit:http://philadelphia-singles.com/