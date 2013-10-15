Philadelphia Singles King of Prussia Releases Helpful Dating Guide

King Of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Philadelphia Singles King of Prussia helps local Philly singles with helpful tips, suggestions, and advice for dating in The City of Brotherly Love!



Philadelphia Singles Dating Service has created a dating guide to help members develop the skills necessary to date in The City of Brotherly Love.



The goal of Philadelphia Singles Dating Service’s new dating guide is to help new members with a better opportunity for success when it comes to dating, as well as acquire the skills necessary to form a healthy relationship with a compatible partner. Philadelphia Singles Dating Service is a successful dating service located in King of Prussia. The matchmakers have been bringing local Philly singles together for many years, they take pride in their work and are dedicated to helping change people’s lives.



At Philadelphia Singles Dating Service they take a personal approach with each member in order to find out their goals and get to know them personally so they can provide the services each member expects and desires. Getting to know each member’s goals, dreams, and dating expectations is key on the quest to finding each member’s compatible match.



Taking the time to get to know each member and provide them high quality services does take time, just like it does finding them the perfect match, and just like anything else, the system isn’t always perfect, but it’s proven to work.



Singles can greatly benefit from the newly released dating guide by the professional matchmakers at Philadelphia Singles Dating Service. The dating guide helps members and potential members understand the matchmaking process, what to expect, and helpful dating advice to help prepare for future introductions. The dating guide was created to serve the needs and goals of each member and prospective member. The matchmakers and dating guide ease the process by taking love out of the hands of fate and into the hands of trusted professionals to ensure successful dating with like-minded singles.



About Philadelphia Singles Dating Service

With over 25 years of experience in the matchmaking field, the dating professionals at Philadelphia Singles can help singles find what they’re truly looking for in a partner. The matchmakers are adamant about pursuing love the ‘old fashion’ way, working closely with members to give them a more personal and interactive dating experience.



To find out helpful dating tips and more about Philadelphia Singles Dating Service, singles can visit their website and explore the new dating guide here: http://philadelphia-singles.com