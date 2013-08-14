PhillyCriminalDefenseAttorney.com Offers Free Criminal Lawyer Consultations Through Website

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Criminal defense lawyers play an important role the American legal system. Criminal defense lawyers specialize in defending clients against criminal charges. In the wake of an arrest, criminal defense lawyers provide valuable representation and could be the difference between years of jail time and a complete dismissal of all charges.



Philadelphia residents can now turn to PhillyCriminalDefenseAttorney.com to access the legal services they need. At PhillyCriminalDefenseAttorney.com, visitors will find detailed information about the process of hiring a criminal defense attorney, including a free consultation application form available to all website visitors.



Visitors to PhillyCriminalDefenseAttorney.com can call 215-874-6800 to receive a free consultation as quickly as possible, or they can enter their name, email address, and telephone number into the website’s secure application form.



PhillyCriminalDefenseAttorney.com features more than just a free criminal lawyer consultation form. The website is designed as an informational resource for those who have been charged with any type of criminal offense, including:



- Burglary

- Drug possession

- Assault

- Gun possession

- Shoplifting

- White collar crimes

- Juvenile offenses

- And more



PhillyCriminalDefenseAttorney.com describes how to handle each of these criminal charges with the help of a criminal defense attorney. Criminal defense attorneys find weaknesses in the charges brought against the individual. In some cases, a police officer may be exaggerating details of the case, or in other cases, the defendant could be completely innocent. As a spokesperson for Philly Criminal Defense Attorney explains, the ultimate goal of a criminal defense attorney is for justice to be served:



“Criminal defense lawyers face a lot of criticism for what they do, but they play an incredibly important role in our legal system. Criminal defense lawyers ensure that investigations proceed with accuracy and honesty and aggressively defend their clients in a court of law. A criminal charge levied against someone can ruin a reputation, which is why we encourage anyone charged with a criminal offense to contact a criminal defense lawyer through our site as soon as possible.”



Whether charged with a sex crime, a white collar crime, or murder, a criminal defense lawyer will enthusiastically defend clients in and outside the courtroom. Those interested in learning more about Philadelphia’s criminal justice system can visit PhillyCriminalDefenseAttorney.com today for more information.



About PhillyCriminalDefenseAttorney.com

PhillyCriminalDefenseAttorney.com is an online legal resource designed to assist those who have been charged with a criminal offense. The website offers free legal consultations through a secure online form. For more information, please visit: http://www.phillycriminaldefenseattorney.com