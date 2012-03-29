PhysicalTherapistSalaryGuide Provides Latest Salary Information About Jobs in This Exciting Field

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2012 -- According to financial experts, the medical field has held its own very well during the current recession. In fact, despite the still-struggling economy, many medically-related job opportunities have not only held steady, but have grown even stronger.



One such career that has risen in popularity in recent years is a physical therapist, also known as a PT. People who work as physical therapists typically spend their days working with patients of all ages who have often suffered some type of injury. By using specific types of exercises, treatments and therapies, physical therapists work one-on-one with their patients to help them regain their full range of motion and physical abilities.



One common question that aspiring physical therapists typically have is “how much money will I make doing this job?” A new website was recently launched that answers this question very effectively, while also discussing many of the other aspects of careers in the field of physical therapy.



PhysicalTherapistSalaryGuide includes in-depth and comprehensive articles about potential earnings that PTs can expect to make. The website also includes helpful information, tips and advice about how to become a physical therapist.



“Even though there are many individuals who are interested in entering this profession, they have no clear idea on how much they are likely to earn every year or per hour,” an article on http://www.physicaltherapistsalaryguide.net noted.



“To give you an idea of what a physical therapist salary might be across several disciplines here are some tidbits of information. Most of the employed physical therapists of United States receive around $75,000 dollars every year which makes it a little more than $35 dollars per hour.”



This figure is very close to the national average, which is right around $76,000 a year. The article also noted that the lowest 10 percent of physical therapists earn a decent $52,000 a year, while the top earners can pull in more than $100,000 annually.



