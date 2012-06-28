Pincus Elevator Launches Its New Modernization Program

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- Pincus Elevator Company, a renowned Philadelphia elevator company, has started a new modernization program for its esteemed clientele. This famous elevator company in Philadelphia has the tri-state area covered when it comes to updating the equipment in an elevator. They offer a modernization program because it is not always necessary to replace an elevator. Their dedicated team is made up of many of the nation’s top manufacturers, and will handle any client’s job no matter what the size.



Pincus Elevator is also a respected elevator company in Pennsylvania. They have been providing maintenance, repairs; and installation services in Pennsylvania since 1953. They service the commercial, residential, and accessibility market with high levels of commitment to customer service, quality, and reliability.



The key differentiator of all Pincus Elevator installations is their non-proprietary philosophy. Pincus always puts the customer first by installing only non-proprietary systems. When Pincus installs this readily available equipment, the client is not obligated to use Pincus Elevator again. This freedom is an important hallmark of the way they do business. This distinguished elevator company in PA also provides the best maintenance and repair service to its customers. With their star maintenance program and multi-unit discount, they also have various financing options available in order to help their customers save money.



About Pincus Elevator

Pincus Elevator also offers a wide range of repair services for all makes and models, obsolete equipment, code violations, and any repair or damage caused by misuse or wear. Great customer service, quality, and reliability are certainly this company’s hallmarks. Pincus Elevator Company started by installing and maintaining elevators throughout the city of Philadelphia, eventually expanding its territory to include Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. As business expanded, the company relocated to a new headquarters with an office, shop, and warehouse located in West Chester, PA.