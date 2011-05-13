Pioneers of tobacco Merchandising Being Called the Best in the Business

Ontario, Ca -- (SBWIRE) --05/13/2011 -- Over the last several months a company called Stak-Pak (stak-pak.com)has been receiving a lot of attention from the tobacco, convenience store, and retail trade community. Specializing in cigarette racks, tobacco racks, and even convenience store cup and lid dispensers, the company is being called “the undisputed leader in the plastic displays industry.”



Stak-Pak, which is a widely recognizable name for consumers in the United States, boasts over 25 years of experience in the design and manufacturing of high quality merchandisers, dispensers and innovative sales aids. Having capitalized on the retail trade movement with their tobacco products back in the 1980’s, the company has seen unprecedented growth since its induction into the industry, and today is considered the number one retailer on the market.



According to the owners, their success rests in their firm belief in customer service and quality products: “We offer the highest quality product, reasonably priced and delivered on time. We have been first to the marketplace on many of our products and will continue the mission to provide excellence in plastic manufacturing through innovative ideas and superior customer service.”



It is this extra attention to detail that separates Stak-Pak from their competitors, many of which re-sell their products at higher rates. For clients like Maria Orengo of Starkman Distributors, having quality products for their customers is one of the cornerstones to a successful business in retail: "As a leading tobacco distributor in New Jersey, we understand the importance of properly merchandising tobacco products. That's why we rely on Easy-Stak tobacco merchandisers for our Atlantic City casino customers. The merchandisers are attractive, durable and shipped quickly. When our convenience store customers inquire about tobacco displays, Easy-Stak is our number #1 choice."



As Stak-Pak adapts with the changes in marketing methods they have set up a user friendly website that showcases all their products and services. So far the website has received rave reviews from their customers with its intuitive set up and user friendly platform. Some of the online products Stak-Pak offer include cup dispensers, lid dispensers, roll-around cigarette merchandisers, condiment organizers and sneeze guards.



Stak-Pak is expected to continue leading the retail trade community with their commitment to customer service and line of quality products. To learn more about Stak-Pak, visit: http://www.stak-pak.com