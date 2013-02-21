Recently published research from GlobalData, "Polypropylene Industry Outlook in China to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- GlobalData's report, Polypropylene Industry Outlook in China to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of China Polypropylene industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Polypropylene industry in China. The report covers China Polypropylene plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents Polypropylene demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Polypropylene producers in China. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of China Polypropylene industry including all the major parameters.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Polypropylene industry supply scenario in China from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Polypropylene plants in China with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- Polypropylene industry market dynamics in China from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Polypropylene plants
- Company shares of key Polypropylene producers in the country
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Polypropylene industry in China
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the Polypropylene industry in China
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Polypropylene industry in China
- Understand the market positioning of Polypropylene producers in China
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in China
Companies Mentioned in this Report: China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation,, China National Petroleum Corporation,, Zhejiang Shaoxing Sanyuan Petrochemical Co., Ltd.,, Shenhua Group Corporation Limited,
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Europe Polypropylene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- North America Polypropylene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Polypropylene Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Europe Polypropylene Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Butadiene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Styrene-Butadiene-Rubber (SBR) Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Phenol Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Europe Ammonia Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Acetic Acid Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants