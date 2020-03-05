Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2020 -- Power Transmission Lines & Towers Market size is anticipated to witness over 8% CAGR up to 2026. Ongoing investments across refurbishment & revamping of existing transmission and distribution networks in line with rising installation of electrical infrastructure across developing regions will drive the business outlook. Moreover, growing inclination toward adoption of renewable energy mix along with increasing demand for efficient lines and towers having minimal energy losses will boost the industry growth.



The U.S. power transmission lines & towers market is expected to exceed USD 4 Billion by 2024. Rising demand for the revamp and retrofit across the existing grid infrastructure has positively impacted the industry dynamics. In addition, integration of an enhanced control mechanism along with rapid technological enhancements will further augment the business growth.



USA is now the key developers of Power Transmission Lines; most companies are in the USA. Others are in Europe, China, and India.



The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in the following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.



North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Power Transmission Lines.



This report studies the Power Transmission Lines market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market and splits the Power Transmission Lines market by product type and applications/end industries.



Report Metric Details



Companies covered: MasTec, Sterling & Wilson, Skipper, KEC International, Prysmian, Sumitomo Electric, Southwire, Nexans, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, ABB, General Electric, Siemens AG, Sterlite Power, Zhejiang Shengda Steel Tower Co., Ltd., Arteche



This report categorizes the market based on technology, deployment, function, offering, application and region.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)



Market Segment by Type, covers

Product, Conductor

Insulation, Voltage

Current, Application



Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

High Tension

Extra-High-Tension

Ultra-High-Tension



Key Questions Addressed by the Report

- Who are the major market players in the Power Transmission Lines & Towers market?

- What are the regional growth trends and the largest revenue-generating regions for the market?

- Which are the significant regions for different industries that are projected to witness remarkable growth for the market?

- Which Power Transmission Lines & Towers technologies will lead the market in next 5 years?

- What are the major applications of Power Transmission Lines & Towers?



